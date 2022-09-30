Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €242.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €242.00 ($246.94) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($311.22) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €325.00 ($331.63) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($330.61) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($306.12) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

FRA:MUV2 opened at €245.50 ($250.51) on Wednesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of €166.59 ($169.99) and a twelve month high of €198.95 ($203.01). The company’s 50 day moving average is €238.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €232.26.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

