Myriad (XMY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52.00

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $641,219.12 and $52.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,831,949,000 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Myriad

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Reddit | GitHub “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.