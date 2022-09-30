Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Up 8%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shares shot up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.34. 18,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 474,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $628.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

