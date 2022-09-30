National Bankshares Boosts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$50.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 67.95% from the stock’s previous close.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.09.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET traded up C$0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting C$29.77. 1,063,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,257. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.41. The company has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$39.21.

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Judy Ann Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,787.

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.