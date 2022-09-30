National Bankshares Lowers Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$36.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 67.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CVE. CSFB set a C$37.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.86.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,890,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.93. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$12.67 and a 52-week high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$19.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 4.2500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,054.98. In other news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,054.98. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 80,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total transaction of C$1,925,628.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,170,377.76. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,396 shares of company stock worth $7,900,549.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

