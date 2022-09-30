National Bankshares Lowers MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$26.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 66.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MEG. Scotiabank downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.05.

MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$9.69 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 3.3200002 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

