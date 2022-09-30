National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Down to $33.33

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.33, but opened at $32.37. National Vision shares last traded at $33.32, with a volume of 7,001 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

National Vision Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of National Vision

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 515,072 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 258,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,725,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,944,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

