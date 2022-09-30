Natural Farm Union Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.70 Million (NFUP)

Natural Farm Union Protocol (NFUP) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Natural Farm Union Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and $687,038.00 worth of Natural Farm Union Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Natural Farm Union Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Natural Farm Union Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Natural Farm Union Protocol Profile

Natural Farm Union Protocol’s genesis date was April 14th, 2022. Natural Farm Union Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Natural Farm Union Protocol’s official website is nfup.io. Natural Farm Union Protocol’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Natural Farm Union Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFUP builds an integrated agricultural platform ecosystem of 6th industry and blockchain technology convergence. Producers and distributors, consumers and investors maximize each other’s utility, forming a virtuous cycle structure for each product.”

