Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 99,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Navigator Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 162,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,793. The company has a market capitalization of $883.71 million, a PE ratio of 572.79 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Navigator has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Navigator had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navigator will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Navigator by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the first quarter worth about $2,715,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the first quarter worth about $2,015,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Navigator by 91.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 115,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

NVGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Navigator Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.