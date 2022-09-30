Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 12,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,179,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

NVTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 58.81% and a negative net margin of 55.52%. The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $84,039,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,462,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

