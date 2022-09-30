NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.99

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.99 and last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92.
NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, and Global. It provides systems integration services comprising systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.
