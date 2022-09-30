Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NLLSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets started coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nel ASA from 22.00 to 13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nel ASA from 11.10 to 10.10 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

Shares of Nel ASA stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. Nel ASA has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

