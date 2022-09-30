Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Neovasc Stock Performance
Shares of NVCN stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a market cap of $17.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $20.58.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neovasc (NVCN)
