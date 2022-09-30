New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.04. 612,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,199,677. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average of $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

