New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campion Asset Management grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 1,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Cigna by 14.7% in the second quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 51,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 166.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $14,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CI traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.65. 128,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,297. The company has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $296.29.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 5,094 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,296. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

