New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 19,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 8.9% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 16.0% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 29,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,134,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $243.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

