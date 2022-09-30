New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $6.60 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 218,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,728,000 after purchasing an additional 74,369 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 113,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38,211 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.30. The company had a trading volume of 60,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,437. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $308.35 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.24. The firm has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

