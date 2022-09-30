New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,500 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analog Devices Price Performance
Shares of ADI traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.34. 167,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95.
Analog Devices Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Further Reading
