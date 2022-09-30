New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,500 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 476.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Stock Down 12.2 %

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $11.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,640,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,223. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.48 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

