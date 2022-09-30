New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1 %

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

NOC stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $470.88. 63,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.22 and its 200-day moving average is $465.58. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $515.49. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

