New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 755,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,700,000 after acquiring an additional 164,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $177.04. The stock had a trading volume of 60,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,372. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.84.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

