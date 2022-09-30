New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Gap Up to $11.26

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $11.80. New Mountain Finance shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 1,703 shares changing hands.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 45.29% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 484,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 107,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 18,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,204,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 129,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

