Niftyx Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $2.75 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $435.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,661.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00057599 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064485 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00082558 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.