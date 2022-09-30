NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.45

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.45 and traded as low as $1.70. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 38,147 shares.

NightHawk Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Get NightHawk Biosciences alerts:

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.10). NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,850.07% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NightHawk Biosciences

About NightHawk Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. ( NYSE:NHWK Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NightHawk Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightHawk Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.