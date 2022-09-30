Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.76

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.76 and last traded at $50.97, with a volume of 447710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.35.

Nintendo Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Nintendo’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 4th.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter valued at $546,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nintendo by 36,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after buying an additional 461,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Nintendo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

