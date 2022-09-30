Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.30

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 92348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36.

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 4th.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

