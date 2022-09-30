NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,114,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,413,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,402,000 after buying an additional 299,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NiSource by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,010,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,136,000 after buying an additional 881,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. 50,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,672. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

