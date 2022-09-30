Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.02

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 36717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko ( OTCMKTS:NDEKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Nitto Denko Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.