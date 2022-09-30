Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Sells $304,589.28 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nkarta Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. 254,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,210. The company has a market cap of $640.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $27.82.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Nkarta by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 735.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.