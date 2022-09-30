Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Sells $304,589.28 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nkarta Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. 254,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,210. The company has a market cap of $640.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $27.82.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on NKTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.
Nkarta Company Profile
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
Featured Stories
