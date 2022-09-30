Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.37. The stock had a trading volume of 35,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $211.66 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.40.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

