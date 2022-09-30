Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Barclays

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NSC opened at $214.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $211.66 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

