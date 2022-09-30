Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.27.

Shares of NOC opened at $470.48 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $515.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $479.22 and a 200-day moving average of $465.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

