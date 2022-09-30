NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Short Interest Up 27.1% in September

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,880,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 17,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. On average, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at NortonLifeLock

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 307,821 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 625,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

