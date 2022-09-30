Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.46

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.46 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.49 ($0.04). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 2.42 ($0.03), with a volume of 159,710 shares trading hands.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Up 11.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.29.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
Featured Stories
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.