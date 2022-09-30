NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NBY opened at $0.11 on Monday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 46.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.