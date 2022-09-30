Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd.’s Largest Position

Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. decreased its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,024,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,512,230 shares during the quarter. NU makes up about 83.6% of Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. owned approximately 1.11% of NU worth $190,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NU by 3,385.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,319,000 after buying an additional 50,206,289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth $401,393,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth $416,567,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NU by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,336,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.27.
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
