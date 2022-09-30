Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) is Monument Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Nucor comprises 1.5% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Nucor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Nucor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $105.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

