Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Update

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 4.0 %

NTR stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,208. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.62. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Nutrien by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,297,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,303,000 after purchasing an additional 155,805 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.