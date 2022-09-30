Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 484.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 530.6% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 190,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 160,203 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 20,556 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $9.53. 34,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,604. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

