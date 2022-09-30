Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Down 22.2% in September

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NOM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NOM Get Rating ) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.73% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

