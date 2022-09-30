Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Down 63.2% in September

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance
JLS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,919. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $21.40.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
Further Reading
