Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Down 63.2% in September

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance

JLS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,919. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 117,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Further Reading

