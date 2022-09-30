Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 147,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $264,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NNY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.22. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.