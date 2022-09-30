O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.22.

OI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.00. 1,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,522. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

