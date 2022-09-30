O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,522. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

