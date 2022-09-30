ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright cut ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ObsEva in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 155,366 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 90,359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the period. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

