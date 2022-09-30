Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OII. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $798.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.78. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at $952,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Earl Childress bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,441.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142 over the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

