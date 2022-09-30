Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Short Interest Down 13.5% in September

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 7,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Okta stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.84. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $272.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Okta by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Okta by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 230,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after buying an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
