Omni Price Hits $2.03 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00010405 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. Omni has a market cap of $1.14 million and $312.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,375 coins and its circulating supply is 563,059 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

