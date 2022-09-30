ON (NYSE:ONON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.92

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 28250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Get ON alerts:

ON Trading Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a PE ratio of -42.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

About ON

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.