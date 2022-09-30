Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $947,274,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.61. The company had a trading volume of 283,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,713,585. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.13. The stock has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

